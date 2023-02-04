Saturday Forecast: Frigid and sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Above-normal temperatures return Sunday and last through all of next week!

Saturday: Sunny and cold. Highs in the mid-30s. Wind chill temperatures in the 20s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered afternoon rain showers are possible, mainly east of I-95. Wind south 5-15mph, 25mph gusts. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60°.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Low near 50°, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.