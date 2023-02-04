Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond police still search for man peeping in windows, caught in Fan District

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police say the Museum District ‘Peeping Tom’ has been spotted again peering through windows, this time in the Fan District.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, around 8 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of South Davis Avenue for the report of a man attempting to look in a woman’s windows. Officers arrived but couldn’t find the suspect.

Detectives believe this is the same ‘Peeping Tom’ who was in the general area in November and December last year. In those incidents, he typically stayed the same general neighborhood attempting to expose himself to young women in the area.

Detectives ask anyone who sees suspicious persons or activity to note the height of the suspect, what the person is wearing, and the direction of travel and call 911.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Major Crimes Detective O. Reyes at (804) 646-3874 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

