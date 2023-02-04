Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Firefighter dies after suffering cardiac arrest while on duty, officials say

Officials in Oregon say Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury died after suffering cardiac arrest...
Officials in Oregon say Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury died after suffering cardiac arrest this week.(City of Gresham)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Officials in Oregon say a firefighter has died after suffering cardiac arrest on Friday.

KPTV reports Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury went into cardiac arrest while on duty and died, despite emergency medical attention.

City officials said Norbury joined the department in 2008. Prior to joining the department, he spent seven years with the Gresham Police Department.

In addition to his time in Gresham, Norbury also served in the Navy.

The city said it is in active communication with Norbury’s family, and funeral services are pending.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University says several students were killed and injured in a car crash in West...
3 JMU students, 2 from Richmond killed in crash
In a neighborhood already ripe with graffiti, one mural is now catching the attention of...
Jackson Ward homeowner told to remove mural from side of house
The Henrico Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the 5800 block of...
34-year-old Henrico man killed in shooting
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Keyon Eaglin and Genesis Covington were arrested Thursday in connection to the shooting death...
Chesterfield police arrest man, woman in connection to deadly shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage with DNC chair Jaime...
Dems decide to shake up start of 2024 presidential primary
Juliette Lamour, 18, won a $48 million lottery jackpot.
Beginner’s luck: 18-year-old wins $48M jackpot on first lottery purchase
A man walks on sea wall near Spring Point Ledge Light, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in South...
Dangerously cold temperatures envelop Northeast
More than 30 fire departments from three states responded to a large fire and train derailment...
50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio