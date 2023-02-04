Cat tests positive for rabies in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -A gray male domestic cat tested positive for rabies in Petersburg Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

VDH says the cat is an outdoor domestic cat fed by the owner in the Ramblewood neighborhood near Kings Road, south of the Dogwood Trace Golf Course and it interacts with other cats.

The Petersburg Health Department and Petersburg Animal Control encourage animal owners to confirm that all pet vaccinations, especially rabies, are current.

To report a stray and/or suspicious animal, call Petersburg Animal Control at 804-732-3654.

