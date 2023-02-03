Two men injured after Henrico shooting
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a shooting that injured two men Friday afternoon in the Highland Springs area.
Police say it happened in the 400 block of N. Ivy Avenue before 3 p.m.
Two men are being treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
HPD is currently on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
