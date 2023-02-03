Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Two men injured after Henrico shooting

Henrico police are investigating a shooting in the Highland Springs area.
Henrico police are investigating a shooting in the Highland Springs area.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a shooting that injured two men Friday afternoon in the Highland Springs area.

Police say it happened in the 400 block of N. Ivy Avenue before 3 p.m.

Two men are being treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

HPD is currently on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a neighborhood already ripe with graffiti, one mural is now catching the attention of...
Jackson Ward homeowner told to remove mural from side of house
(Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Attorney: Former Richneck principal not aware that 6-year-old had a gun
Keyon Eaglin and Genesis Covington were arrested Thursday in connection to the shooting death...
Chesterfield police arrest man, woman in connection to deadly shooting
James Madison University says several students were killed and injured in a car crash in West...
‘Several’ JMU students killed, injured in crash
The former principal of Richneck Elementary School will make a public statement Thursday...
News to Know: Person shot to death; Fmr. Richneck principal speaks out; RPS rejects school closure proposal

Latest News

Students pass through the new weapons-detection system at Maynard Jackson High School in Atlanta
Henrico Schools moving forward in testing metal detectors this month
Keyon Eaglin and Genesis Covington were arrested Thursday in connection to the shooting death...
Chesterfield police arrest man, woman in connection to deadly shooting
James Madison University says several students were killed and injured in a car crash in West...
‘Several’ JMU students killed, injured in crash
Police responded to the scene at the intersection of West Grace and Harrison streets just...
Another pedestrian struck at VCU