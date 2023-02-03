Your Money with Carlson Financial
‘Several’ JMU students killed, injured in crash

James Madison University says several students were killed and injured in a car crash in West...
James Madison University says several students were killed and injured in a car crash in West Virginia on Feb. 2.(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WWBT) - James Madison University says that “several” students were killed in a car crash in West Virginia on Thursday night.

“In addition to those we have lost, other students from our community involved in the accident sustained life-threatening injuries and remain hospitalized,” Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller said in a message to the JMU community.

Miller says families have been notified of the crash, but identities have not yet been released.

“I would also ask you to be mindful of the information you share as we have already encountered misinformation,” Miller said.

This is a developing story.

