Senate committee rejects Petersburg casino bill

A similar bill is still alive in the House
The bill would have added Petersburg to the list of eligible cities in Virginia to host a casino.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Senate committee on Thursday rejected Sen. Joe Morrissey’s bill that called for a vote on a casino in Petersburg.

If passed, the bill would have put a referendum on the ballot for voters to decide on whether or not to allow a casino in the city.

The bill also would prevent the city of Richmond from being able to put a measure on the ballot again this year.

Richmond leaders have said that they had another opportunity to educate the community on the project, they could get the votes necessary to start building.

In 2021, voters said no to bringing a casino to the city’s southside, but it was close.

Even though the Petersburg bill was defeated on Thursday, a similar bill is still alive in the House.

