News to Know: Deputy-involved shooting; Petersburg casino bill fails; cold and breezy

A Senate committee on Thursday rejected Sen. Joe Morrissey’s bill that called for a vote on a...
A Senate committee on Thursday rejected Sen. Joe Morrissey’s bill that called for a vote on a casino in Petersburg.(Caspar Benson | Getty Images/fStop)
By David Hylton
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines for Friday, Feb. 3.

Man Hurt in Deputy-Involved Shooting

A man was sent to the hospital after a confrontation with Goochland County sheriff’s deputies Thursday evening.

Goochland County Sheriff Steven Creasey says deputies responded to a 911 call received just before 6:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office says a deputy shot a man after he pointed a gun toward the deputies.

Petersburg Casino Bill Fails

The bill would have added Petersburg to the list of eligible cities in Virginia to host a casino.

A Senate committee on Thursday rejected Sen. Joe Morrissey’s bill that called for a vote on a casino in Petersburg.

If passed, the bill would have put a referendum on the ballot for voters to decide on whether or not to allow a casino in the city.

Even though the Petersburg bill was defeated on Thursday, a similar bill is still alive in the House.

Cold Snap Ahead

It’s a mostly cloudy start to Friday, with the afternoon becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Temperatures will fall throughout the day. Expect cold temperatures to start the weekend as well.

Principal Says She Didn’t Know Student Had Gun

Briana Foster-Newton, the now-former principal for Richneck Elementary School, was not informed a 6-year-old student had a gun prior to shooting a teacher, according to a statement from attorney Pamela Branch.

Branch said Thursday that rumors that Foster-Newton was aware of the threat are “far from the truth.”

Branch says it was other administrators with this critical information who failed to notify Newton of a weapon on school grounds the day of the shooting.

UVA Shooting Victim Could Be ‘Turned Loose’

Mike Hollins, survivor of UVA campus shooting shares hugs with fellow athletes
University of Virginia running back Mike Hollins could be “turned loose” when spring football practice starts in March.

Hollins was one of the students shot and injured during the November 13, 2022 shooting that occurred on university grounds.

Board of Education Advances Controversial History Standards

The Virginia Board of Education has voted to advance the latest version of controversial standards that will guide the teaching of history and social science in the state’s public schools.

Board members made the decision Thursday afternoon, during a marathon board meeting that included more than four hours of public comment.

Final Thought

“Friday is a day to finish your goals for the week. It is a day to celebrate that which you set out to accomplish at the beginning of the week.” — Byron Pulsifer

