Man hospitalized in Goochland officer-involved shooting

Man shot after allegedly pointing gun at deputies.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Rebecca Mosella
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:47 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is currently hospitalized after a confrontation with Goochland County Sheriffs deputies Thursday evening.

Goochland County Sheriff, Steven Creasey, say deputies responded to a 911 call received just before 6:30 p.m.. The caller reported hearing shots fired and a woman screaming in the western part of the county.

Deputies arrived to the scene and began questioning a man about his possible involvement in the incident. That’s when deputies say the man pulled out a gun.

Deputies repeatedly commanded the man to drop his weapon. A deputy shot the man after he pointed the gun towards the deputies.

The sheriff’s office says deputies immediately began rendering aid to the man and called for emergency services.

The man was taken to VCU Medical Center. Deputies say his condition is unknown at this time. They also say charges are pending.

Sheriff Creasey says Virginia State Police are investigating the incident. The deputy involved in the shooting is now on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is a developing story.

