Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Lauded fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies at age 88

Franco-Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne seen after being awarded Officer of the Legion of...
Franco-Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne seen after being awarded Officer of the Legion of Honor by French Culture Minister Frederic Mitterrand, unseen, Tuesday, April 16, 2010.(AP Photo/Jacques Brinon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Paco Rabanne, the Spanish-born pace-setting designer known for perfumes sold worldwide and his metallic, space-age fashions, has died, the group that owns his fashion house announced on its website Friday. He was 88.

“The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honor our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain,” the statement from Puig said.

Rabanne’s fashion house shows its collections in Paris, and is scheduled to unveil the brand’s latest ready-to-wear designs during fashion week from Feb. 27-March 3.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Attorney: Former Richneck principal not aware that 6-year-old had a gun
In a neighborhood already ripe with graffiti, one mural is now catching the attention of...
Jackson Ward homeowner told to remove mural from side of house
Chesterfield Police search for suspect in deadly shooting on Burnt Oak Drive.
Chesterfield police search for suspect in deadly shooting
A family is mourning after their loved one was hit and killed along West Broad Street on...
‘It’s very difficult’: Family mourns woman hit, killed as police search for driver involved
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

Austin officials face pressure to restore the power for thousands of residents after a major...
Texas power woes linger as New England braces for deep freeze
FILE - The first U.S. jobs report of 2023 is being released Friday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
US adds a surprisingly strong 517,000 jobs despite Fed hikes
Man shot after allegedly pointing gun at deputies.
Man hospitalized after Goochland officer-involved shooting
U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
China says balloon seen over US airspace is ‘civilian airship’ that blew off course