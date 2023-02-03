‘Heartbreaking all around’: RACC finds dog starving, near death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is looking for help to find who is responsible for a dog found apparently starving.

RACC said in a Facebook post that the dog - now named Magnolia - was found near death on Jan. 31 in the 2100 block of Carrington Street.

“Her body temperature was 90 and she barely had a pulse,” RACC said. “Diagnostics are looking like this may be starvation and not an underlying illness.”

RACC says Magnolia had a 5-month-old puppy with her who is doing fine.

“It was heartbreaking all around,” RACC said. “We are hopeful she will recover and can be reunited with her puppy.”

Anyone with information is asked to email Paul.Campbell@rva.gov or call 646-5573.

