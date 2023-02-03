Friday Forecast: Cold and breezy, afternoon sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cold snap through Saturday, with some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen since Christmas! Above-average temperatures return next week.

Friday: Mostly cloudy start, becoming mostly sunny and breezy in the afternoon. Temperatures fall during the afternoon. NW wind 5-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values in the 20s.

Saturday: Sunny and cold. Lows in the middle teens, highs in the mid-30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and warmer. An isolated rain shower is possible, mainly for southeast Virginia. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and mild for February! Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60°.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a low isolated shower chance. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A low chance for a spotty light rain shower. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low-60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

