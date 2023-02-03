Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Friday Forecast: Cold and breezy, afternoon sunshine

As skies clear this afternoon, winds will pick up and temperatures will fall
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cold snap through Saturday, with some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen since Christmas! Above-average temperatures return next week.

Friday: Mostly cloudy start, becoming mostly sunny and breezy in the afternoon. Temperatures fall during the afternoon. NW wind 5-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values in the 20s.

Saturday: Sunny and cold. Lows in the middle teens, highs in the mid-30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and warmer. An isolated rain shower is possible, mainly for southeast Virginia. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and mild for February! Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60°.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a low isolated shower chance. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A low chance for a spotty light rain shower. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low-60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Attorney: Former Richneck principal not aware that 6-year-old had a gun
In a neighborhood already ripe with graffiti, one mural is now catching the attention of...
Jackson Ward homeowner told to remove mural from side of house
Chesterfield Police search for suspect in deadly shooting on Burnt Oak Drive.
Chesterfield police search for suspect in deadly shooting
A family is mourning after their loved one was hit and killed along West Broad Street on...
‘It’s very difficult’: Family mourns woman hit, killed as police search for driver involved
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

Forecast: Cold and breezy Friday and Saturday
Snow fell in Richmond as part of the region's first snowfall of the season.
‘It was nice’: Residents embrace region’s first snowfall of the season
‘It was nice’: Residents embrace region’s first snowfall of the season
‘It was nice’: Residents embrace region’s first snowfall of the season
Spotty light rain showers possible Thursday evening, mainly for our far southern VA counties.
Forecast: Cold and breezy Friday and Saturday