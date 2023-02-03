Your Money with Carlson Financial
Another pedestrian struck at VCU

Police responded to the scene at the intersection of West Grace and Harrison streets just...
(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the second time in a week, a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle at VCU.

Police responded to the scene at the intersection of West Grace and Harrison streets just before 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

“Officers determined that the driver struck the pedestrian and cited the driver for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk,” VCU police said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, but there’s currently no information on his or her condition.

This incident came less than a week after a pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing the intersection of Laurel and West Main streets.

“VCU Police leaders are working routinely with city officials and other policing agencies to address traffic concerns and to keep roads safe,” VCU police said Friday. “While we continue to work with the city, we respectfully ask everyone to be aware of their surroundings and to practice safe habits.”

