34-year-old Henrico man killed in shooting

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A 34-year-old Henrico man was killed in a shooting on Thursday night.

The Henrico Police Department says officers responded to the scene just after 10:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Kirkstone Circle.

“Life-saving measures were provided until EMS services arrived and transported the male to the hospital,” police said in a news release on Friday.

Police say the man - Kevin Devon Thomas - died at the hospital.

“Detectives are encouraging anyone with doorbell cameras or surveillance footage in the area to please contact Henrico Police,” police said in the news release.

Anyone with information can contact Detective C. Henry at 804-501-4829 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.