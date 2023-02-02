Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Woman steals dog from owner in violent attack caught on camera, police say

Police in California say surveillance video captured a woman being assaulted during a dog robbery. (Source: Bell Gardens Police Department/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL GARDENS, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - Police in the Los Angeles area are investigating an assault where a dog was stolen earlier this week.

The Bell Garden Police Department reports it is searching for a suspect who assaulted a person during a dog robbery on Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident was captured by surveillance video from a nearby business that showed a female suspect attempting to take the victim’s 1-month-old Maltipoo puppy.

According to authorities, the victim can be seen trying to take the puppy back, but the suspect then violently assaults that person.

Police said a struggle ensued between the two until the victim got pushed to the ground and was pepper sprayed.

The suspect then grabbed the puppy and ran north on Eastern Avenue with it wrapped in a blanket, authorities said.

Bell Garden police said the victim suffered substantial injuries in the attack, which required medical treatment.

Authorities described the suspect as a female around 18-25 years old with a medium build and auburn hair. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with red and black plaid pajama pants.

The police department urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact Detective Tamayo at 562-806-7613 or Detective Martinez at 562-806-7618.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A family is mourning after their loved one was hit and killed along West Broad Street on...
‘It’s very difficult’: Family mourns woman hit, killed as police search for driver involved
Chesterfield Police search for suspect in deadly shooting on Burnt Oak Drive.
Chesterfield police search for suspect in deadly shooting
Richmond Police Officer Jean Assad faces felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery.
New details emerge in rape case against Richmond officer
Henrico Police are investigating the 3000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike after a person...
Person fighting for life after shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

Authorities said the suspect in a Molotov cocktail attack on a New Jersey synagogue, identified...
NJ man charged with throwing Molotov cocktail at synagogue
An aerial view of an apartment building hit by a Russian rocket in Kramatorsk, Ukraine,...
US to send Ukraine longer-range bombs in latest turnaround
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) renews D.C. push to cap insulin costs
The officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.
1 dead, officer wounded in shooting at Memphis library