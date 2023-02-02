Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

UVA running back Mike Hollins possibly “turned loose” for spring practice

Mike Hollins (FILE)
Mike Hollins (FILE)(wvir)
By NBC29 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:10 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia running back Mike Hollins could be “turned loose” when spring football practice starts in March.

Hollins was one of the students shot and injured during the November 13, 2022 shooting that occurred on university grounds.

UVA Head Football Coach Tony Elliott says the team is monitoring Hollins’ condition closely. Hollins has been working out with “limited restrictions” according to Elliott.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family is mourning after their loved one was hit and killed along West Broad Street on...
‘It’s very difficult’: Family mourns woman hit, killed as police search for driver involved
(Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Attorney: Former Richneck principal not aware that 6-year-old had a gun
Chesterfield Police search for suspect in deadly shooting on Burnt Oak Drive.
Chesterfield police search for suspect in deadly shooting
Richmond Police Officer Jean Assad faces felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery.
New details emerge in rape case against Richmond officer
Henrico Police are investigating the 3000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike after a person...
Person fighting for life after shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike

Latest News

Virginia Board of Education advances controversial history standards
Joshua Haynes of Covington, Virginia, was for his part in the January 6, 2021 Capitol...
Virginia man sentenced for his part in the Capitol insurrection
Cybersecurity trends for 2023
Expert predicts continued increase in cybercriminal data attacks
Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder sits down for an interview with NBC12. Wilder was America’s...
Former Gov. Wilder: ‘I did the best I could with what I had’
Expert predicts continued increase in cybercriminal data attacks