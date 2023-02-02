Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Thursday Forecast: A brief wintry mix, then cloudy and cold

Light rain could linger in southern Virginia through midday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:03 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A light snow/sleet mixture possible through 8am, then a cloudy and cold day ahead. Southern VA could get a little light rain through midday

Thursday: VERY light morning rain showers with some snow and sleet mixed in in RVA. Better chances south of I-64. Impacts: wet roads during the morning commute. Cloudy and chilly with rain/mix chances gone by 10am. Highs in the low 40s. (AM Precipitation Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. Temperatures fall during the afternoon. NW wind 10-20mph with gusts up to 25mph. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 40°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the middle teens, highs in the mid-30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures go back above average NEXT week.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper-50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and mild for February! Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family is mourning after their loved one was hit and killed along West Broad Street on...
‘It’s very difficult’: Family mourns woman hit, killed as police search for driver involved
Richmond Police Officer Jean Assad faces felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery.
New details emerge in rape case against Richmond officer
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Please report abnormal wildlife behavior and possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police...
Rabid raccoon enters home & attacks dog in Henrico

Latest News

Forecast: Chilly and cloudy Thursday
Light rain/wintry mix possible early Thursday, especially along and south of I-64.
Forecast: Chilly and cloudy Thursday
Wednesday Forecast: Light rain with some wintry mix this morning, then partly sunny
Wednesday Forecast: Light rain with some wintry mix this morning, then partly sunny
Forecast: Light wintry mix possible early Wednesday, mainly north of RIC