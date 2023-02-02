Thursday Forecast: A brief wintry mix, then cloudy and cold

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A light snow/sleet mixture possible through 8am, then a cloudy and cold day ahead. Southern VA could get a little light rain through midday

Thursday: VERY light morning rain showers with some snow and sleet mixed in in RVA. Better chances south of I-64. Impacts: wet roads during the morning commute. Cloudy and chilly with rain/mix chances gone by 10am. Highs in the low 40s. (AM Precipitation Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. Temperatures fall during the afternoon. NW wind 10-20mph with gusts up to 25mph. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 40°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the middle teens, highs in the mid-30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures go back above average NEXT week.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper-50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and mild for February! Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid 60s.

