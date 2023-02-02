Richmond man sentenced to 10 years for child pornography

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man will spend some time in prison after being convicted by a jury of possessing child pornography.

Michaud Yancey was investigated for uploading cartoon images depicting the sexual exploitation of minor females, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

After being granted permission to search Yancey’s electronic devices, officers found child pornography images on three of his devices.

Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Thursday that Yancey received a 10-year sentence for the charges. However, the Richmond City Circuit Court sentenced Yancey to three years in prison with seven years suspended.

“Upholding Virginia law and protecting our children is one of my office’s most important responsibilities. I’m proud of our collaboration with local law enforcement to ensure justice was served,” said Attorney General Miyares.

As a result of his conviction, Yancey will be placed on probation for an indefinite period after he’s released. He will also be required to register as a sex offender in any jurisdiction he works or lives in after his release.

