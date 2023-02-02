Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Power outage blacks out terminals at Los Angeles airport

FILE - Travelers wait in line at a TSA security checkpoint at the Los Angeles International...
FILE - Travelers wait in line at a TSA security checkpoint at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, on July 1, 2022. Power was briefly knocked out at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, leaving many passengers at one of the world's busiest airports in the dark and halting security checks.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Power was briefly knocked out at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, leaving many passengers at one of the world’s busiest airports in the dark and halting security checks, authorities said.

The airport tweeted at around 2:30 p.m. PT that some terminals, along with traffic lights and other systems, may have lost power, although it said the airfield was operating normally.

The Transportation Security Administration stopped screening passengers in most terminals, the airport said, and it urged people to allow extra time for security checks.

The airport later tweeted that most terminals had lost electricity and added that some departing flights may have been affected because the jet bridges used to board passengers weren’t working.

The airport said most power was restored shortly after 3 p.m.

“Our crews were able to make switches in the field to reroute power to LAX and restore service,” the city Department of Water and Power tweeted.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many flights were affected but the LAX website showed that at least three dozen departing flights scheduled to take off during the outage period were delayed.

The cause of the outage wasn’t immediately clear.

According to Los Angeles World Airports, which operates LAX, it is the fourth-busiest airport in the world and second-busiest in the United States, based on number of passengers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the incident was near West Point at Exit 220.
Eastbound I-64 reopens after crash in New Kent
Richmond Police Officer Jean Assad faces felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery.
New details emerge in rape case against Richmond officer
A family is mourning after their loved one was hit and killed along West Broad Street on...
‘It’s very difficult’: Family mourns woman hit, killed as police search for driver involved
Please report abnormal wildlife behavior and possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police...
Rabid raccoon enters home & attacks dog in Henrico
On Wednesday, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school...
Richmond School Board member proposes closing five schools over budget concerns

Latest News

A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
GRAPHIC: Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral
President Joe Biden, right, at the top of a meeting with congressional leaders to discuss...
Biden, McCarthy meet at White House on debt crisis worries
FILE - This image provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row...
Inmate executed for fatally shooting Dallas officer in 2007
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met on Wednesday.
Biden, McCarthy meet as debt limit fight looms
This image provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office shows James Gordon Meek in his booking...
Ex-ABC journalist charged with child pornography offense