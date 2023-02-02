News to Know: Person shot to death; Fmr. Richneck principal speaks out; RPS rejects school closure proposal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

1 Dead in Overnight Shooting

Chesterfield Police were called to Burnt Oak Drive just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning - not far from Ukrop Park.

The victim was already dead when officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Police Search For Driver In Deadly Hit-and-Run

Henrico Police says a pickup truck hit and killed 49-year-old Trinesse Robinson on West Broad Street Tuesday, but didn’t stop.

Since the start of the year, police say there have been four traffic deaths in the county - two involving pedestrians.

As police search for leads, detectives are asking anyone with tips to come forward.

RPS Budget Amendment To Close 5 Schools Voted Down

School Board member Jonathan Young says his plan would have saved the division $5 million.

The change would have impacted around 1,700 students from Woodville, Swansboro, Fairfield Court Elementary, as well as Henderson Middle and John Marshall High School.

Right now, the school board is looking at a price tag of $228 million to run the division next year. It’s a $35 million increase from the previous year.

Richneck Principal Reassigned, Attorney To Make Public Statement

A school spokesperson says Briana Foster-Newton is still employed but did not specify in what capacity.

Today, employment attorney Pamela Branch will hold a news conference to issue Newton’s first statement since the shooting on Jan. 6.

The news conference will be held at the Royal Manchester at 1 p.m.

Brief Wintry Mix

A light snow/sleet mixture is possible through 8 a.m., then a cloudy and cold day ahead.

Highs will be in the low 40s.

