Mason-Dixon Poll: Youngkin more popular than Biden with Virginia voters

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - A new Mason-Dixon poll indicates Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin is more popular among Virginia voters than Democratic President Joe Biden, and that the United States is on the wrong track, with Virginia on the right track.

According to the poll results, “A majority of Virginia voters disapprove of Joe Biden’s job performance as President. Statewide 45% approve of Biden’s performance, while 52% disapprove and 3% are unsure. At the same time, 56% indicate that they approve of the performance of Governor Glenn Youngkin, while only 31% disapprove and 13% are not sure.”

Further, the poll indicates, “This dynamic plays out on how they perceive the state of affairs in the country, as opposed to how they view them in the state. A strong majority (59%) feel things in the country are on the “wrong track” and only 29% say they are in the “right track”. However, a plurality (47%) believes Virginia is on the “right track” and only 40% maintain they are on the ‘wrong track’.”

See all the poll results below.

The telephone poll was conducted January 18-21 with 625 random registered Virginia voters, according to poll organizers, who say the margin of error is no more than plus or minus four percentage points.

VA123Poll by Pat Thomas on Scribd

