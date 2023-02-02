Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Lawmakers consider limiting storage of license plate reader data to 30 days

Flock Safety cameras capture license plates.
Flock Safety cameras capture license plates.(Flock Safety via Virginia Mercury)
By Nathaniel Cline
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Virginia is considering codifying a 2020 Supreme Court decision that allowed law enforcement to use and store data from license plate readers while also limiting the storage of most data to 30 days.

Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester, the patron of House Bill 1437, said the legislation intends to help law enforcement solve cases involving human trafficking, stolen vehicles and child abductions by accessing data on the state’s roadways.

The legislation would not allow police to use readers for the enforcement of speed limits, traffic regulations, tolling requirements or high-occupancy vehicle requirements.

The bill moved out of a House transportation subcommittee Tuesday after what Wiley said was two weeks of discussion on concerns about privacy, government oversight and the level of enforcement.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family is mourning after their loved one was hit and killed along West Broad Street on...
‘It’s very difficult’: Family mourns woman hit, killed as police search for driver involved
Richmond Police Officer Jean Assad faces felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery.
New details emerge in rape case against Richmond officer
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Please report abnormal wildlife behavior and possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police...
Rabid raccoon enters home & attacks dog in Henrico

Latest News

This "Let It Snow" flag in Montpelier was in the perfect spot for Groundhog Day as snow fell...
Videos and photos of the region’s first snowfall of the season
First snow of the season
Videos and photos of Central Virginia's first snow of the season
It's snowing in the NBC12 Weather Garden
It's snowing in the NBC12 Weather Garden!
Chesterfield Police search for suspect in deadly shooting on Burnt Oak Drive.
Chesterfield police search for suspect in deadly shooting