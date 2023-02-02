Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

How to score free food and treats for children

Tips from the West End Mom on how to go out to eat and save
Some kids can score free ice cream at Bruster's.
Some kids can score free ice cream at Bruster's.(Dakota News Now)
By Sarah Bloom
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If paying that grocery bill to feed your growing family is weighing you down, The West End Mom has a list of places to feed your kids for free. While free is a win, so is a night away from cooking and cleaning up.

Did you know good grades could score your kids free food?

Krispy Kreme Donuts, for example, will give kids a free classic donut per A, up to a half dozen.

“It has to be a hard copy so the manager can sign off on it,” said Megan Ariail, The West End Mom. “And he or she can get one free donut per day. What a fun way to celebrate your kiddos achievements.”

On any day of the week, some kids can score free ice cream. - standing next to a ruler can score your kids free ice cream.

“Brewster’s offers free ice cream for children 40 inches and smaller,” Ariail said. “They get to stand up next to a giant ruler, see if they fit under it, and they get a free ice cream. No strings attached. Parents don’t even have to buy an ice cream.”

When you sign up for the kids club at Silver Diner in Innsbrook, kids get a free meal every fifth visit. There’s a free meal and shake on their birthday, too.

Sundays are a great night for family dinner and to score a free meal. Kids eat free at Moe’s, Plaza Azteca on Broad and Glenside, Taziki’s and Tarrant’s.

On Mondays, check Joe’s Inn or the Plaza Azteca in Short Pump.

Go to Firehouse Subs or Joe’s Inn on Tuesdays.

On Wednesdays, River City Diner and Toast offer free dinner for kids.

Check out Sticky Rice on Thursdays.

Finally, The West End Mom recommended Unplugged Games Café.

You pay to play about 900 board games, but kids get in free.

You will still have to pay for snacks, but the entertainment is covered.

“And what I love about this deal is one parent can get in two kids,” Ariail said. “So if you’re solo parenting, this is a great way to have some fun and save some money too.”

Most of these deals are for kids 12 and under if an adult meal is purchased, but the rules vary by restaurant, so read the fine print.

For more options and details, click here for The West End Mom’s blog post.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family is mourning after their loved one was hit and killed along West Broad Street on...
‘It’s very difficult’: Family mourns woman hit, killed as police search for driver involved
Richmond Police Officer Jean Assad faces felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery.
New details emerge in rape case against Richmond officer
Chesterfield Police search for suspect in deadly shooting on Burnt Oak Drive.
Chesterfield police search for suspect in deadly shooting
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone

Latest News

(Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Watch Live: Former Richneck Elementary principal to release statement
This "Let It Snow" flag in Montpelier was in the perfect spot for Groundhog Day as snow fell...
Videos and photos of the region’s first snowfall of the season
Mason-Dixon Poll: Youngkin more popular than Biden with Virginia voters
First snow of the season
Videos and photos of Central Virginia's first snow of the season