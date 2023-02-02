How to score free food and treats for children

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If paying that grocery bill to feed your growing family is weighing you down, The West End Mom has a list of places to feed your kids for free. While free is a win, so is a night away from cooking and cleaning up.

Did you know good grades could score your kids free food?

Krispy Kreme Donuts, for example, will give kids a free classic donut per A, up to a half dozen.

“It has to be a hard copy so the manager can sign off on it,” said Megan Ariail, The West End Mom. “And he or she can get one free donut per day. What a fun way to celebrate your kiddos achievements.”

On any day of the week, some kids can score free ice cream. - standing next to a ruler can score your kids free ice cream.

“Brewster’s offers free ice cream for children 40 inches and smaller,” Ariail said. “They get to stand up next to a giant ruler, see if they fit under it, and they get a free ice cream. No strings attached. Parents don’t even have to buy an ice cream.”

When you sign up for the kids club at Silver Diner in Innsbrook, kids get a free meal every fifth visit. There’s a free meal and shake on their birthday, too.

Sundays are a great night for family dinner and to score a free meal. Kids eat free at Moe’s, Plaza Azteca on Broad and Glenside, Taziki’s and Tarrant’s.

On Mondays, check Joe’s Inn or the Plaza Azteca in Short Pump.

Go to Firehouse Subs or Joe’s Inn on Tuesdays.

On Wednesdays, River City Diner and Toast offer free dinner for kids.

Check out Sticky Rice on Thursdays.

Finally, The West End Mom recommended Unplugged Games Café.

You pay to play about 900 board games, but kids get in free.

You will still have to pay for snacks, but the entertainment is covered.

“And what I love about this deal is one parent can get in two kids,” Ariail said. “So if you’re solo parenting, this is a great way to have some fun and save some money too.”

Most of these deals are for kids 12 and under if an adult meal is purchased, but the rules vary by restaurant, so read the fine print.

For more options and details, click here for The West End Mom’s blog post.

