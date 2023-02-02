House Republicans introduce more articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - House Republicans introduced more articles of impeachment Wednesday against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

They say the secretary he has lost “operational control” of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), flanked by more than a dozen of his caucus colleagues, held a news conference outside the Capitol after Biggs put forward the second batch of impeachment articles against Mayorkas.

“The founders said that you have impeachment for high crimes and misdemeanors — that’s constitutional. They defined high crimes. They didn’t say you have to be convicted of a felony. What they said is you have a public official who has violated public trust and there is nobody who typifies that more in my opinion than Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas,” said Biggs.

Republicans accuse Mayorkas of losing control of the U.S. southern border from illegal immigration to the flow of drugs like fentanyl.

“We have to do something about it and it’s Secretary Mayorkas’ responsibility to stop it from coming into our country. But I’ll go a step further. It’s also President Biden’s responsibility,” said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Last month, Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas) introduced the first articles of impeachment against Mayorkas.

In a statement Thursday, a DHS spokesperson said, “Secretary Mayorkas is proud to advance the noble mission of this Department, support its extraordinary workforce, and serve the American people. The Department will continue our work to enforce our laws and secure our border, while building a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system. Instead of trying to point fingers and score political points, the Members of Congress recklessly and baselessly pursuing impeachment should work on legislative solutions for our broken system, which has not been updated in over 40 years.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has previously called on Mayorkas to resign or face impeachment.

It is unclear if there are 218 votes in the House to charge him. However, it is unlikely the Senate would convict Mayorkas on any charges.

