Fmr. Richneck Elementary principal to release statement

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The former principal of Richneck Elementary School is expected to make a public statement Thursday in Richmond.

WVEC reports Briana Foster-Newton was reassigned from her role as principal weeks after police say 25-year-old first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner was shot inside a classroom by her 6-year-old student.

Earlier last month, the Newport News School Board announced a shift in leadership after reviewing the preliminary results of the internal investigation.

Shortly thereafter, it was announced Karen Lynch - who then served as the extended learning supervisor would take on some of the responsibilities as principal.

Last week, Assistant Principal Dr. Ebony Parker resigned from her position, and the school board voted to have the division’s superintendent removed.

Just hours before the superintendent was let go, a lawyer representing Zwerner said school administrators were warned by multiple employees that the child had a gun the day of the shooting.

Zwerner’s attorney says she will be filing a lawsuit against the school division.

Officials say Foster-Newton is still employed with the Newport News school division, but it’s not specified in what capacity.

Foster-Newton’s attorney will hold the press conference at the Royal Manchester at 1 p.m.

