Fire displaces 8 people in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four adults and four children were displaced after an apartment fire on Chamberlayne Road on Thursday morning.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to the call just before 11:45 a.m. Once on the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

The blaze was marked under control at 12:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross Virginia Region is helping the eight people who have been displaced.

There’s currently no information on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.