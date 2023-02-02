Your Money with Carlson Financial
Fire displaces 8 people in Richmond

A fire displaced eight people in Richmond on Feb. 2. (Video via Richmond Fire Dept.)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four adults and four children were displaced after an apartment fire on Chamberlayne Road on Thursday morning.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to the call just before 11:45 a.m. Once on the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

The blaze was marked under control at 12:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross Virginia Region is helping the eight people who have been displaced.

There’s currently no information on what caused the fire.

