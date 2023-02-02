Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home

Chesterfield police search for suspect in deadly shooting

Chesterfield Police search for suspect in deadly shooting on Burnt Oak Drive.
Chesterfield Police search for suspect in deadly shooting on Burnt Oak Drive.(MGN)
By Rebecca Mosella
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHSETERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield County are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting early Thursday morning.

Chesterfield County Police Department says officers responded to the 4800 block of Burnt Oak Drive for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived around 12:49 a.m., police say they found one person dead.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name until next of kin are notified.

Police ask with information about the shooting to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

