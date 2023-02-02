Chesterfield Police investigating drive-by shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two homes in a Chesterfield neighborhood were hit with bullets Monday evening.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said at 8:43 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 8300 block of Cobblecreek Road for a report of a shooting.

Police said no one was hurt, but two homes were struck by bullets. One homeowner heard between six to seven gunshots go off.

Officers also found multiple shell casings along Spring Run Road.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case can give Crime Solvers a call at 804-748-0660.

