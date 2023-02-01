Wednesday Forecast: Light rain with some wintry mix this morning, then partly sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Light rain ends this morning mixed with some light snow or sleet but no accumulation expected.

Wednesday: Light rain this morning. Rain could mix with snow or sleet along and north of I-64. A light coating of snow on the grass and elevated surfaces possible. Partly Sunny afternoon. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 40. (AM Precipitation Chance: 100%)

Thursday: Cloudy and cold. Chance of light rain is dropping. IF we get a little, it could start briefly as a wintry mix. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 20%)

Friday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny, breezy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s.

FIRST ALERT: An Arctic blast is on the way but only really holding for one day.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A slight shower chance. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the low 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures return to above average NEXT week.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

