Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Wednesday Forecast: Light rain with some wintry mix this morning, then partly sunny

Cold air takes hold through Saturday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:09 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Light rain ends this morning mixed with some light snow or sleet but no accumulation expected.

Wednesday: Light rain this morning. Rain could mix with snow or sleet along and north of I-64. A light coating of snow on the grass and elevated surfaces possible. Partly Sunny afternoon. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 40. (AM Precipitation Chance: 100%)

Thursday: Cloudy and cold. Chance of light rain is dropping. IF we get a little, it could start briefly as a wintry mix. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 20%)

Friday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny, breezy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s.

FIRST ALERT: An Arctic blast is on the way but only really holding for one day.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A slight shower chance. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the low 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures return to above average NEXT week.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the incident was near West Point at Exit 220.
Eastbound I-64 reopens after crash in New Kent
On Wednesday, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school...
Richmond School Board member proposes closing five schools over budget concerns
Police say speed and alcohol were not considered factors in this accident
Hopewell man dies following crash in Gloucester County
Please report abnormal wildlife behavior and possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police...
Rabid raccoon enters home & attacks dog in Henrico
Richmond Police Officer Jean Assad faces felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery.
New details emerge in rape case against Richmond officer

Latest News

Forecast: Light wintry mix possible early Wednesday, mainly north of RIC
A cold stretch through the weekend.
Tuesday Forecast: Turning colder, light rain continues on and off
Tuesday Forecast: A foggy start, then areas of light rain as cold air arrives
Tuesday Forecast: A foggy start, then areas of light rain as cold air arrives
Forecast: Rain returns Tuesday with a light wintry mix possible AM Wednesday