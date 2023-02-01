United Way offers free tax preparation service

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As tax season gets underway, United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg is offering free help for qualifying families through it’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

If you make $60,000 or less, IRS-certified tax preparers and volunteers will help families file at 12 different sites located throughout the City of Richmond and in Goochland, Chesterfield, Henrico, and Hanover Counties.

You can make an appointment or, there are first come - first serve locations. There is also a virtual tax assistance option.

“While our program offers free tax preparation for people with incomes up to $60,000, the reality is that most community members served by the program earn far less per year, on average $25,380,” said Angela Otto, United Way’s Interim President and CEO. “Our volunteers not only provide free tax preparation services but also help many individuals and families claim the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), which helps to bring even more dollars into the households who need it most.”

Last year, VITA volunteers helped file 2,256 tax returns.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.