Tip line created for Newport News Public School employees

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - Weeks after the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, Newport News Public Schools has created a tip line for employees to report concerns they may have within the school division.

WVEC reports that this comes after police say a 6-year-old shot his first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner in a classroom back on Jan. 6.

Several teachers and staff claimed they warned administrators the child had a gun at the school just hours before the shooting but the administration failed to notify police.

James Graves, President of the Newport News Education Association says the shooting at Richneck was not the only reason he wanted to create the tip line. He said when employees expressed concerns to the school board, he realized this platform was needed well before the shooting.

The tip line is mainly through email, but the hope is to create an 800 number for employees to call as well.

