Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Tip line created for Newport News Public School employees

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - Weeks after the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, Newport News Public Schools has created a tip line for employees to report concerns they may have within the school division.

WVEC reports that this comes after police say a 6-year-old shot his first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner in a classroom back on Jan. 6.

Several teachers and staff claimed they warned administrators the child had a gun at the school just hours before the shooting but the administration failed to notify police.

Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup

James Graves, President of the Newport News Education Association says the shooting at Richneck was not the only reason he wanted to create the tip line. He said when employees expressed concerns to the school board, he realized this platform was needed well before the shooting.

The tip line is mainly through email, but the hope is to create an 800 number for employees to call as well.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the incident was near West Point at Exit 220.
Eastbound I-64 reopens after crash in New Kent
On Wednesday, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school...
Richmond School Board member proposes closing five schools over budget concerns
Police say speed and alcohol were not considered factors in this accident
Hopewell man dies following crash in Gloucester County
Please report abnormal wildlife behavior and possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police...
Rabid raccoon enters home & attacks dog in Henrico
Richmond Police Officer Jean Assad faces felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery.
New details emerge in rape case against Richmond officer

Latest News

The Board of Education is set to discuss the draft over the next two days public hearings will...
News to know: Board of Education discuss history standards; Funeral for Tyre Nichols; Stoney gives state of the city address
Public hearings will be held in March before the final approval in April.
Virginia Board of Education to discuss new draft history standards
Mayor Stoney Highlights Economic Wins In State Of The City Address
Mayor Stoney Highlights Economic Wins In State Of The City Address
Virginia Board of Education To Discuss New Draft History Standards
Virginia Board of Education To Discuss New Draft History Standards