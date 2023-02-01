Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Senate OKs bill tightening Virginia tourism spending rules

The bill passed with broad support and now goes to the GOP-controlled House of Delegates.
The bill passed with broad support and now goes to the GOP-controlled House of Delegates.(WDBJ7)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would tighten the purchasing rules the state’s tourism agency must follow.

The bill’s sponsor says he filed the measure in response to a controversy last year involving the Virginia Tourism Corp.’s use of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ad-maker to produce a video that featured the governor.

The state government watchdog agency looked into that contract after Democrats complained.

The agency found that while the agency bypassed standard procurement guidance, exemptions in state law made doing so permissible.

The bill passed with broad support and now goes to the GOP-controlled House of Delegates.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the incident was near West Point at Exit 220.
Eastbound I-64 reopens after crash in New Kent
Richmond Police Officer Jean Assad faces felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery.
New details emerge in rape case against Richmond officer
On Wednesday, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school...
Richmond School Board member proposes closing five schools over budget concerns
Please report abnormal wildlife behavior and possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police...
Rabid raccoon enters home & attacks dog in Henrico
Police say speed and alcohol were not considered factors in this accident
Hopewell man dies following crash in Gloucester County

Latest News

A potential buyer checks out a gun which is displayed on an exhibitor’s table during the...
Most gun storage bills appear doomed in Virginia General Assembly
The VEC says it can legally take overpayment money from you by holding your tax return or...
Lawmakers shelve bills cutting unemployment appeals times
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
New Wason Center Poll shows Virginians do not want Gov. Youngkin to run for President
SD House committee passes grocery tax cut
SD House committee passes grocery tax cut