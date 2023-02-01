Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Richmond’s Black History Museum celebrates 40 year anniversary

The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia on West Leigh Street is marking 40...
The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia on West Leigh Street is marking 40 years of preserving stories that inspire.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia on West Leigh Street is marking 40 years of preserving stories that inspire.

“I don’t think folks realize as much, how a part the free Black experience was prior to the Civil War, how important that was to this state,” said Mary Lauderdale, BHM Director of Collections.

Director of Collections Mary Lauderdale says to mark the occasion the museum is unveiling its “Forging Freedom, Justice and Equality” exhibit.

It explores vital themes of Black history in culture across the commonwealth including commerce, arts and entertainment and education. And it tells the stories of Maggie Walker, Virginia Randolph and those who served in the military.

“We couldn’t tell every story but we can tell parts of different types of stories for African Americans including how important it was before freedom came both the free black and enslaved black experience in Virginia,” said Lauderdale.

Lauderdale says there’s so much to tell and even more stories to share over the next 40 years.

The museum is located in the old Leigh Street Armory Building in Jackson Ward. The forging exhibit is up until the end of April.

The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 am until 5 pm.

“Black history is America’s history is Virginia’s history. It’s not an isolated thing. It’s part of the fabric of what makes Virginia what it is and so this is a very important part of the story. That it’s under-told, not told, seldom told and folks come here to learn more,” said Lauderdale.

You can find more information about the exhibit and museum here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the incident was near West Point at Exit 220.
Eastbound I-64 reopens after crash in New Kent
Richmond Police Officer Jean Assad faces felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery.
New details emerge in rape case against Richmond officer
On Wednesday, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school...
Richmond School Board member proposes closing five schools over budget concerns
Please report abnormal wildlife behavior and possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police...
Rabid raccoon enters home & attacks dog in Henrico
Police say speed and alcohol were not considered factors in this accident
Hopewell man dies following crash in Gloucester County

Latest News

Tuskegee Airmen Porhcer Taylor Jr. receiving the Lifetime Achievement award
Petersburg man from famed Tuskegee Airmen receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Monument Removal
Business owner who removed Confederate monuments speaks publicly for first time
Business owner who removed Confederate monuments speaks publicly for first time: Part 2
Business owner who removed Confederate monuments speaks publicly for first time: Part 2
Business owner who removed Confederate monuments speaks publicly for first time
Business owner who removed Confederate monuments speaks publicly for first time