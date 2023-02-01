Red Cross helping 9 people after Richmond apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department says three adults and six children are receiving assistance from the Red Cross after an apartment fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials say the apartment broke out just before 12:15 p.m. on Southwood Parkway.

Once on the scene, firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from a second floor unit.

“Crews worked quickly to put out the fire, which was marked under control at 12:35 p.m.,” the fire department said. “No one was home at the time of the incident.”

The Red Cross was requested to assist the residents of two apartments impacted by the blaze.

There’s currently no information on what caused the fire.

