Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Police: Walgreens employee arrested for stealing $25,000 from store

A Walgreens worker has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from the store...
A Walgreens worker has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from the store where she worked.(hillaryfox via Canva)
By WIFR Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - Police in Illinois say a worker has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars from her place of employment.

According to the Cherry Valley Police Department, 22-year-old Tajanae Glass has been charged with theft for stealing money from a Rockford-area Walgreens.

Authorities said Glass was caught by a loss prevention manager while working at the store. She is accused of taking around $25,000.

Cherry Valley police said a witness informed officers that Glass was in charge of depositing money into the company bank account. However, she reportedly took various amounts of money from the deposits over the last year.

According to police, Glass provided them with a written confession before being arrested.

The 22-year-old was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the incident was near West Point at Exit 220.
Eastbound I-64 reopens after crash in New Kent
Richmond Police Officer Jean Assad faces felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery.
New details emerge in rape case against Richmond officer
A family is mourning after their loved one was hit and killed along West Broad Street on...
‘It’s very difficult’: Family mourns woman hit, killed as police search for driver involved
Please report abnormal wildlife behavior and possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police...
Rabid raccoon enters home & attacks dog in Henrico
On Wednesday, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school...
Richmond School Board member proposes closing five schools over budget concerns

Latest News

A crowd took to the streets for the first Richmond March for Life since the overturning of Roe...
March for Life draws thousands to Richmond to rally against abortion
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Federal judge allows lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse to proceed
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Family of boy mauled by dogs sues owner over attack, seeking punitive damages
President Joe Biden, right, at the top of a meeting with congressional leaders to discuss...
Biden, McCarthy meet at White House on debt crisis worries
Workers at gLeaf Medical tend to plants in a grow room at the Richmond medical marijuana...
Va. House panel kills watered-down GOP bill on retail marijuana sales