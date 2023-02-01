Police: Richmond man arrested in connection to Labor Day drive by shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police arrested a man in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured two men at a party on Labor Day.

Anthony Ford, Jr., 29, of Richmond, was arrested Wednesday morning in Richmond without incident. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Police are still looking for a second man who still hasn’t been identified but was with Ford, Jr. the night of the shooting. Witnesses have reported seeing the male in a t-shirt assaulting a female, followed by Ford shooting the victims.

On Monday, Sept. 5, around 8:09 p.m., police responded to shots fired at a large party in the 200 block of South Laurel Street. Police told NBC12 that most of the partygoers were college-aged kids.

During the party, a car drove by, popped off a couple of rounds and struck two young men. Police say one of the men took himself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a bullet grazed the second man.

Police ask anyone with information about the identity of these suspects to contact Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at 804-646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.