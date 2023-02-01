Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Police: Richmond man arrested in connection to Labor Day drive by shooting

Officials are still looking for another man in connection to the incident.
Police arrested Anthony Ford, Jr. (left) on Wednesday. They are still looking to identify a...
Police arrested Anthony Ford, Jr. (left) on Wednesday. They are still looking to identify a second man who was with Ford that evening (right).(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police arrested a man in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured two men at a party on Labor Day.

Anthony Ford, Jr., 29, of Richmond, was arrested Wednesday morning in Richmond without incident. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Police are still looking for a second man who still hasn’t been identified but was with Ford, Jr. the night of the shooting. Witnesses have reported seeing the male in a t-shirt assaulting a female, followed by Ford shooting the victims.

On Monday, Sept. 5, around 8:09 p.m., police responded to shots fired at a large party in the 200 block of South Laurel Street. Police told NBC12 that most of the partygoers were college-aged kids.

During the party, a car drove by, popped off a couple of rounds and struck two young men. Police say one of the men took himself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a bullet grazed the second man.

Police ask anyone with information about the identity of these suspects to contact Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at 804-646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the incident was near West Point at Exit 220.
Eastbound I-64 reopens after crash in New Kent
Richmond Police Officer Jean Assad faces felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery.
New details emerge in rape case against Richmond officer
Police release video of deadly hit-and-run in Henrico
Please report abnormal wildlife behavior and possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police...
Rabid raccoon enters home & attacks dog in Henrico
On Wednesday, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school...
Richmond School Board member proposes closing five schools over budget concerns

Latest News

AARP warns of spike in “Do me a favor” scams
AARP warns of spike in “Do me a favor” scams
AARP warns of spike in “Do me a favor” scams
Henrico Police are investigating the 3000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike after a person...
Person fighting for life after shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike
Fire officials say the apartment broke out just before 12:15 p.m. Feb. 1 on Southwood Parkway.
Red Cross helping 9 people after Richmond apartment fire