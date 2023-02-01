Person fighting for life after shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police say one person is fighting for their life after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened in the 3000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

🔴Crime Alert🔴

Henrico Police are currently investigating a firearm violation in the 3000 blk of Mechanicsville Tnpk. One individual presented to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. This remains an active investigation. pic.twitter.com/ivo7D4MGUl — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) February 1, 2023

There’s currently no information on any sus

Anyone with information about this incident can call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

