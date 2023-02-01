Your Money with Carlson Financial
Person fighting for life after shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike

Henrico Police are investigating the 3000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike after a person...
Henrico Police are investigating the 3000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike after a person arrived to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.(Henrico Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police say one person is fighting for their life after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened in the 3000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

There’s currently no information on any sus

Anyone with information about this incident can call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

