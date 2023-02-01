Person fighting for life after shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police say one person is fighting for their life after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the incident happened in the 3000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.
There’s currently no information on any sus
Anyone with information about this incident can call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.