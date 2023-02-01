Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Tuesday evening.

Officers say the crash happened on Jan. 31 at 6:20 p.m. in the 7900 block of W. Broad Street.

The street’s middle and right lanes will be closed for the next 1 to 2 hours as they complete their investigation.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident may call Crash Investigator Bolinger at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

