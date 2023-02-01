Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Ozzy Osbourne says he is done touring, cites declining health

Ozzy Osbourne arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan....
Ozzy Osbourne arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s the end of an era for Ozzy Osbourne.

On Wednesday, the rocker announced he’s officially done touring – and is canceling all upcoming shows – due to his declining health.

The 74-year-old said in a statement on Instagram, though his voice is fine, his body is weak and “not physically capable.”

The Grammy award winner has had a series of health setbacks in recent years, including a spine injury from an accident and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

His post said ticket refunds will be made available.

Meanwhile, Osbourne said his team is working on ways for him to be able to perform without having to travel.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the incident was near West Point at Exit 220.
Eastbound I-64 reopens after crash in New Kent
Richmond Police Officer Jean Assad faces felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery.
New details emerge in rape case against Richmond officer
Please report abnormal wildlife behavior and possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police...
Rabid raccoon enters home & attacks dog in Henrico
On Wednesday, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school...
Richmond School Board member proposes closing five schools over budget concerns
Police say speed and alcohol were not considered factors in this accident
Hopewell man dies following crash in Gloucester County

Latest News

FILE - Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, says Manhattan prosecutors...
Trump’s former lawyer says DA took phones for renewed Trump hush-money probe
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast, Feb. 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
Biden lawyer: FBI finds no classified docs at beach house
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
20 attorneys general warn Walgreens, CVS over abortion pills
Police say the road is expected to be closed for a couple of hours, but a detour is in place.
Chamberlayne Road southbound closes due to crash
An officer brings a K-9 to safety as a tornado hits southeast Texas.
VIDEO: Officer brings K-9 to safety in tornado