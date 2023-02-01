News to know: Board of Education discuss history standards; Funeral for Tyre Nichols; Stoney gives state of the city address

Va Board of Education Discusses History Standards

The Virginia Board of Education will have a meeting today to discuss the third draft of history standards.

The third draft will incorporate input from more than 200 people. Previous drafts received a lot of criticism due to race and world history being excluded from the material.

The Department of Education says revised standards would propose content specific to each grade that focuses on essential skills, state and national symbols, and united states and world history.

The draft will be discussed over the next two days and a public hearing will be held in March before the final draft is approved.

Funeral For Tyre Nichols

Today family and friends will gather to say their final goodbyes to Tyre Nichols.

Government and Civil Rights leaders will be in attendance to honor the 29-year-old man who died after being beaten by police.

Since the release of the violent surveillance and body cam video, five former officers have been charged in Nichols death, two officers have been relieved of duty and three EMTs have been fired.

The district attorney also says individuals who handled paperwork will also be reviewed due to initial police reports from the scene suggesting that Nichols was violent and did not mention officers punching or kicking.

Mayor Stoney gives state of the city address

Mayor Stoney has given the annual state of the city address and highlighted how Richmond is growing economically with over 2,000 jobs added last year and $550 million in capital investments.

Stoney also discussed his plans for 2023, including a $1.5 million pilot program to help students in Richmond Public Schools get through community college.

The mayor announced a goal of creating 2,000 new homeownership opportunities for low-income residents by 2030 and he also plans to launch the city’s first real-time crime center to aid Richmond police.

Light rain, wintry mix then partly sunny

Light rain will end during the morning hours with possible light snow or sleet. No accumulation is expected.

This afternoon will be partly sunny, lows in the low 30s and highs near 40.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.