New warning system in place at Va. power stations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s nuclear power stations have a new warning system in case of an emergency.

Dominion Energy’s North Anna Power Station and Surry Power Station are now using the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, which has two methods for alerting the public about an emergency.

The first method is Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) that will be sent to cell phones for people living within 10 miles of the power stations.

The second method - the Emergency Alert System (EAS) - notifies TV and radio broadcasters of an emergency.

These methods replace the siren alerts.

“These alerts have the ability to offer real-time information in the event of an emergency instead of just a siren sound,” the Virginia Department of Emergency Management said in a news release. “In addition to WEA and EAS, residential and business phones will be called, and plans remain in place to notify recreational areas such as parks and waterways.”

