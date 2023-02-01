‘It’s very difficult’: Family mourns woman hit, killed as police search for driver involved

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Along West Broad Street, Henrico officers canvassed several businesses between Hungary Spring Road and Enterprise Parkway for video footage and clues to help them track down the driver who hit and killed 49-year-old Trinesse Robinson on Tuesday evening and fled the scene.

Melquan Robinson, Trinesse Robinson’s oldest son, is heartbroken.

“It’s very difficult. We’re still mourning our grandmother’s death from two years ago, so it’s very difficult right now, especially for me,” he told NBC12 on Wednesday.

Robinson said he will always remember her as a “nurturing and caring mom.”

“She was like joyful, laughing, very much the light of the room,” he said.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Henrico Police responded to a call about a fatal hit-and-run crash along West Broad Street. Once on the scene, Trinesse Robinson was rushed to the hospital fighting for her life but died from her injuries.

“It broke me,” said Melquan.

Lieutenant Matthew Pecka with Henrico Police is pleading with the public to come forward with any information about this crash.

“We canvassed the area between Parham and Hungary Spring Road looking for area businesses that may have footage so we can have better images of that vehicle in question,” he said.

One of those images was captured on surveillance footage and shared by Henrico Police of the pickup truck in question.

“We’re looking for a 2007 to 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck,” said Lt. Pecka. “We’re still working on the exact color of that vehicle.”

Henrico Police search for pickup truck in fatal hit-and-run crash. (Source; Henrico Police | Henrico Police)

Lt. Pecka also alerted to possible damage on the front right passenger side of the car.

Since the start of the year, Lt. Pecka said there have been four traffic deaths in the county. Two of those crashes involved pedestrians.

“Drivers, bicyclists, pedestrians, we all have a role to play to keep our roadways safe,” said Lt. Pecka.

Pecka also adds this is all part of the “Watch Your Step” campaign by the county, which promotes ways pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers can make the roadways safer. According to the website, officials list specific steps people can take to do this, which include remaining alert and avoiding distractions.

"Watch Your Step" campaign. (Source; Henrico County | Henrico County)

As detectives search for the driver in question, they ask anyone with information to come forward.

A message Melquan also echoes as he holds the memory of his mother close to his heart.

“My mom was a fighter. She was strong,” he said. “Just keep us in your prayers.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed this crash may call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.