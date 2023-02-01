Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Ferrari gets stuck inside elevator shaft after ‘malfunction’

A Ferrari was left hanging after an elevator shaft malfunctioned at a high-end car dealership...
A Ferrari was left hanging after an elevator shaft malfunctioned at a high-end car dealership in Florida.(Palm Beach County Fire Rescue)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A Ferrari was left hanging after an elevator shaft malfunctioned at a high-end car dealership in Florida.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, crews responded to the dealership Tuesday night.

Officials said a 45-foot boom and multiple 50,000-pound winches were used to extract the Ferrari.
Officials said a 45-foot boom and multiple 50,000-pound winches were used to extract the Ferrari.(Palm Beach County Fire Rescue)

They first had to mitigate a fuel leak, which involved setting up portable standpipes and shutting off the power to the business. Once the leak was fixed, crews worked with a towing company to remove the car from the elevator shaft.

Officials said a 45-foot boom and multiple 50,000-pound winches were used to extract the Ferrari.

In total, crews worked for about four hours to remove the vehicle.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the incident was near West Point at Exit 220.
Eastbound I-64 reopens after crash in New Kent
Richmond Police Officer Jean Assad faces felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery.
New details emerge in rape case against Richmond officer
On Wednesday, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school...
Richmond School Board member proposes closing five schools over budget concerns
Please report abnormal wildlife behavior and possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police...
Rabid raccoon enters home & attacks dog in Henrico
Police say speed and alcohol were not considered factors in this accident
Hopewell man dies following crash in Gloucester County

Latest News

A new warning system is now in place at the North Anna Power Station.
New warning system in place at Va. power stations
FILE - This image provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row...
Man who fatally shot Dallas officer in 2007 faces execution
Teacher wows community with snow shark sculptures
The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia on West Leigh Street is marking 40...
Richmond’s Black History Museum celebrates 40 year anniversary
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among...
Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall nominees