Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

UVA Health: Menstrual symptoms hurt workplace productivity for many women

UVA Health
UVA Health
By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new UVA study finds that menstrual symptoms can hurt workplace productivity for many women. It also finds that women are not likely to report if their symptoms are affecting them.

Doctor Jennifer Payne is a reproductive psychiatrist.

“Women are very strong and are able to work through the physical and new symptoms that they have on a regular basis,” she said. “They really didn’t feel comfortable talking about their menstrual cycle with their boss or other colleagues.”

50% of women surveyed reported that they did not feel that they could talk about issues related to their cycle.

“Most women work through the pain,” Dr. Payne said.

Dr. Payne says there are a few things that can help you get through menstrual pain.

First is to make sure you’re exercising, eating well, and getting enough sleep. Second is to keep track of your cycle through digital health apps to predict and prepare for your symptoms.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly crash.
21-year-old dies after crashing car into Chesterfield yard
On Wednesday, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school...
Richmond School Board member proposes closing five schools over budget concerns
If you can help solve this crime, or have information about any unsolved crime and/or wanted...
Police: Men steal over $11k of Apple products from Colonial Heights Best Buy
Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
The Virginia Department of Transportation says the incident was near West Point at Exit 220.
Eastbound I-64 reopens after crash in New Kent

Latest News

Local doctors explain the reason behind the diabetes drug shortage.
People with type 2 diabetes, obesity struggle with Ozempic shortage
Expired COVID-19 Antigen Home Test
UVA Health expert advises checking to see if COVID-19 test is really expired
FDA proposes to making COVID-19 vaccine to be more like Flu shot
FDA proposes to making COVID-19 vaccine to be more like Flu shot
Increased demand for Diabetes drug Approved for weight loss
Increased demand for Diabetes drug Approved for weight loss