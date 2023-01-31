Your Money with Carlson Financial
Ukrop’s Monument 10k t-shirt, medal mimic elements from course

The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k is on April 22.
The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k is on April 22.(Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was an exciting day for those running in the 2023 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k!

As part of 10k Reveal Day, event organizers unveiled this year’s t-shirt and finisher medal.

The medal and t-shirt were both designed by Frank Anderson and celebrate iconic parts of the 10k. Some of those elements include the turnaround and halfway point of the course, as well as stainglass architecture and dogwood spotted along Monument Avenue.

“Every year participants look forward to seeing the 10k medal and shirt. We know this year’s will quickly become a fan favorite and we can’t wait to see everyone wearing their new tees post-race,” said Meghan Keogh, Race Director for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k. “We were thrilled to work with Frank Anderson—it’s great to have a local designer familiar with the event. He was able to capture the spirit of race day in commemorative items that people will enjoy for years to come.”

This year’s race is on April 22 starting at 8:30 a.m.

Registration prices increase on Feb. 1.

