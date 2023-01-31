Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Tuesday Forecast: A foggy start, then areas of light rain as cold air arrives

A cold stretch through the weekend
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Foggy start, then areas of light rain today as temperatures drop off during the day. We’re watching the potential for a light wintry mix possible tomorrow morning, mainly along and north of I-64

Today: Areas of dense morning fog. Starting in the upper 40s and dropping into the low 40s this afternoon. Chilly and cloudy with areas of light rain showers at any point. 1/10″ or less of rain expected. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Wednesday: A light wintry mix of rain/snow/sleet possible in the early morning, especially along and north of I-64. No snow accumulation expected in RVA and south. A few light rain showers into the early afternoon before tapering. Drier evening expected. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 40. (AM Precipitation Chance: 60%)

Thursday: A few scattered rain showers possible. Could mix with snow/sleet early in the morning. Lows near 30, highs in the low-40s. (Precipitation Chance: 50%)

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s.

First Alert: An Arctic blast is on the way but only really holding for one day.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the low 30s. Wind Chills could be in the single digits

Sunday: Cloudy skies. A few light rain showers-- could start as a wintry mix in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50.

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures return to above average NEXT Week.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly crash.
Driver killed in crash in Chesterfield neighborhood
On Wednesday, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school...
Richmond School Board member proposes closing five schools over budget concerns
If you can help solve this crime, or have information about any unsolved crime and/or wanted...
Police: Men steal over $11k of Apple products from Colonial Heights Best Buy
Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
24-year-old Michael Trenton Rusk is charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in...
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer

Latest News

Forecast: Rain returns Tuesday with a light wintry mix possible AM Wednesday
Colder air arrives Tuesday through the weekend.
Monday Forecast: Rain returns Tuesday with a light wintry mix possible AM Wednesday
Early morning rain turns to sunshine
Early morning rain turns to sunshine
Forecast: A few showers tonight, nice Monday, then colder/unsettled