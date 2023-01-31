Your Money with Carlson Financial
Shooting reported at Omaha Target; police said they killed suspect

Dozens of Omaha Police officers responded to a Target store in west Omaha on Tuesday, Jan. 31,...
Dozens of Omaha Police officers responded to a Target store in west Omaha on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Dozens of police officers were dispatched to the store after reports of shots fired in the store. A heavy police presence was seen at the location shortly after noon on Tuesday local time.

A police representative said they responded to several active shooter calls and confronted an armed man at the store, who was shot dead by police.

FBI personnel were seen checking cars in the parking lot after that.

So far, no shooting suspects have been located, a police official said in a news conference.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

