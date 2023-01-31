Rabid raccoon enters home & attacks dog in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A dog is recovering in quarantine following an attack from a rabid raccoon.

On Friday. Jan 27 Henrico police responded to the 400 block of Brookside Blvd due to reports of a potential rabies exposure.

Police say a raccoon entered a home through a dog door and attacked the dog inside the home.

Authorities were able to have the raccoon taken to the state lab where it tested positive for rabies.

Henrico police want to remind residents to keep up to date with their pets’ rabies vaccinations.

Henrico County will offer a rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, Feb 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Henrico County Western Government Center on Parham Road. Vaccinations are cash only and will cost $15.

For more information about the rabies clinic or upcoming service, dates click here.

