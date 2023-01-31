Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Rabid raccoon enters home & attacks dog in Henrico

Confirmed as Henrico’s first rabies case of 2023
Please report abnormal wildlife behavior and possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police...
Please report abnormal wildlife behavior and possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police NonEmergency Communications Center at (804) 501-5000.(MGN)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A dog is recovering in quarantine following an attack from a rabid raccoon.

On Friday. Jan 27 Henrico police responded to the 400 block of Brookside Blvd due to reports of a potential rabies exposure.

Police say a raccoon entered a home through a dog door and attacked the dog inside the home.

Authorities were able to have the raccoon taken to the state lab where it tested positive for rabies.

Henrico police want to remind residents to keep up to date with their pets’ rabies vaccinations.

Henrico County will offer a rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, Feb 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Henrico County Western Government Center on Parham Road. Vaccinations are cash only and will cost $15.

For more information about the rabies clinic or upcoming service, dates click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly crash.
21-year-old dies after crashing car into Chesterfield yard
On Wednesday, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school...
Richmond School Board member proposes closing five schools over budget concerns
If you can help solve this crime, or have information about any unsolved crime and/or wanted...
Police: Men steal over $11k of Apple products from Colonial Heights Best Buy
Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
24-year-old Michael Trenton Rusk is charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in...
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer

Latest News

Investigators say a 2011 Ford Flex driven by Daniel Edward Houck ran off the roadway to the...
Mechanicsville man dies in I-295 crash in Hanover
The Virginia Department of Transportation says the incident was near West Point at Exit 220.
Crash closes eastbound I-64 in New Kent
ET, the world's oldest African penguin celebrated her 43rd birthday on Jan. 28.
Metro Richmond Zoo’s African penguin celebrates 43rd birthday
Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly crash.
21-year-old dies after crashing car into Chesterfield yard