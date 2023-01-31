Your Money with Carlson Financial
Petersburg students convert electric-powered go-karts to solar

The students are part of Virginia’s 1st Flying Classroom
A group of students in Petersburg became the first in Virginia to participate in Flying...
A group of students in Petersburg became the first in Virginia to participate in Flying Classroom.(Petersburg Public Schools)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A group of students in Petersburg has a lot to celebrate after becoming the first in Virginia to participate in Flying Classroom, converting two electric motor go-karts into two solar-powered go-karts.

The Flying Classroom offers an advanced, rigorous, and relevant project-based learning experience. The curriculum encourages students to learn more about virtual solar technology while putting their science, technology, engineering and math skills to the test with a challenge to build two solar go-karts.

“Working on this go-kart was a nice learning experience. People were able to oversee what I was doing and correct my mistakes and whenever I made mistakes, they put it on me to fix the mistakes to let me show that I’m truly learning,” said 8th-grade student Faleap.

Developed by the world-renowned pilot, educator and National Geographic Emerging Explorer Captain Barrington Irving, the Flying Classroom aims to increase student comprehension of multiple topics around solar technology through hands-on experience.

Since becoming the youngest pilot to fly solo around the world at the age of 23, Irving has challenged explorers to build airplanes, race cars and hovercrafts through his nonprofit Experience Aviation.

Irving developed Flying Classroom in an effort to create advanced projects and challenge students across the nation to innovate and become inspired through hands-on experience that prepares students for the world beyond high school.

