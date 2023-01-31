News to know: Transgender student-athletes debate; Memphis first responders fired; RPS leader proposes closing 5 schools

General Assembly Debates Transgender Rights

Lawmakers have advanced a bill that would only allow sports participation based on a student’s biological gender.

It aims to make it so students play on a team based on their biological gender.

The bill specifically focuses on varsity-sanctioned athletics, intramural and club sports.

The General Assembly narrowly passed the bill in a 6 to 4 vote and it will now move to the full education committee to be voted on tomorrow.

Memphis First Responders Fired

In response to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols, three Memphis first responders have been fired for not providing a proper assessment of Nichols on the scene.

Police say when three firefighters arrived on the scene in response to a pepper spray call, Nichols was injured, handcuffed and leaning against a police vehicle.

In addition to the three first responders, two more police officers have also been relieved of duty.

RPS School Board Member Proposes Closing 5 Schools

School board member Jonathan Young has proposed to close 5 Richmond City Schools to save RPS $5 million annually.

They include Woodville, Swansborrow, Fairfield court Elementary Schools, Henderson Middle School and John Marshall High School.

Young says children from the closed schools would have the option to attend another school in the division and would receive bus transportation there.

Lawsuit Filed By Estate Of Man Killed In Chesapeake Walmart Shooting

A multi-million dollar wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Walmart due to last year’s mass shooting in a Chesapeake Walmart.

According to court records, the suit was filed on behalf of the estate of Randy Blevins, a Walmart employee who was killed in the November shooting.

In the suite, His estate is requesting $15 million from Walmart and $30 million from the gunman’s estate.

Walmart continues to face multiple lawsuits from surviving workers who say they warned management about the shooter’s alarming behavior before the shooting.

Foggy Start, With Areas Of Light Rain As Cold Air Moves In

A foggy start to the day with light rain in some areas. Cold air will continue to move in as the day continues.

A light wintry mix is possible tomorrow morning, along and north of I-64.

Highs will be in the upper 40s and dropping into the low 40s this afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.